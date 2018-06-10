Eberhards celebrate 50th

Donald and Marian Eberhard will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 30, at the Burnham building in Goshen Park in Mechanicsburg.

The Eberhards were married on June 29, 1968, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Westerville.

The couple have two children, Amy (Derrick) Villa of San Jose, California, and Andy (Shonda) Eberhard of Springfield. They also have four grandchildren.

Mr. Eberhard is a retired Madison-Plains school bus driver and a semi-retired dairy and grain farmer. Mrs. Eberhard retired from Fairbanks Local Schools as an intervention specialist. She now substitutes with Fairbanks and Mechanicsburg schools.