WL-S boys, girls teams place 4th at state

WL-S’s Caleb Larson sets a school record by running a 15:41.35 to place 13th at the Division II state cross country meet on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography WL-S’s Malia Miller places 21st at the Division III state cross country meet on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography Mechanicsburg’s Beck Negley places 18th at the Division III state cross country meet on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

OBETZ, Ohio – The West Liberty-Salem boys team finished fourth at the Division II state cross country meet on Saturday. It was the best Division II finish at state in school history.

Fairfield Union was first with 88 points, Lexington was second with 123, Woodridge was third with 137 and WL-S was fourth with 177.

For the Tigers, Caleb Larson was 13th in a school-record 15:41.35 (All-Ohioan), Asher Knox was 25th in 15:46.17 (All-Ohioan), Dylan King was 56th in 16:12.10, Asher Cole was 75th in 16:22.17, Brayan Gullett was 90th in 16:31.42, Troy Bradley was 130th in 17:00.02 and Brevin Louden was 152nd in 17:37.21.

“I’m happy, ecstatic and just overwhelmed with joy for the program,” said WL-S Coach Mike Louden. “These young men have continued to improve every single week all season long, and today, on the sport’s biggest stage, we were able to raise our own level to finish fourth in an elite field. The course and conditions were all there to race fast, and the guys definitely took advantage of it. In fact, Caleb was able to put together one of the best races I’ve witnessed as a coach.”

In the Division II boys race for Urbana, Vincent Lightle was 101st in 16:35.25.

The WL-S girls team placed fourth in the state in Division III.

Minster was first with 135 points, Summit Country Day was second with 140, Titan was third with 144 and WL-S was fourth with 164.

For the Tigers, Malia Miller was 21st in 18:53.19 (All-Ohioan), Addi Wallen was 26th in 18:58.84 (All-Ohioan), Gwen McCullough was 39th in 19:13.70, Mariska Smith was 99th in 20:27.69, Isla Leichty was 114th in 20:43.60, Ivy Matthews was 137th in 21:28.48 and Bella Hughes was 155th in 22:01.19.

“I could not be more proud of these ladies,” said WL-S Coach Aaron Lauck. “They have been fantastic down the final stretch of season. Their ability to be relaxed and perform in high-stakes races is extraordinary considering there are no seniors and only two returning (Malia and Gwen) with state experience. This is a quite a capstone on a very successful season. I am excited to have all of them back next year.”

The Mechanicsburg girls team placed 14th in the state in Division III with 290 points.

For the Indians, Isabelle Rodgers was 29th in 19:00.35, Clair Rodgers was 53rd in 19:30.24, Evelyn Shultz was 72nd in 20:03.05 and Elizabeth Shuryan was 146th in 21:39.33.

In the Division III boys race for Mechanicsburg, Beck Negley was 18th in 15:54.36.