PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Reese and I am an 11-1/2 year old Cockapoo boy. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Reese and I am an 11-1/2 year old Cockapoo boy and I weigh 45 pounds. My dearly loved person is going through severe Parkinson’s disease and could no longer care for me. They could not find a home for me because of my age, so they brought me to Barely Used Pets so I can be part of the Senior-to-Senior program. I love to go for car rides and I have just been to the groomer. Now I am all beautiful and ready to be the faithful companion I have always been … to someone new! My only drawback is that I don’t like BIG dogs, but dogs my size and smaller are just fine with me.

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets