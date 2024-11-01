WL-S wins, M’burg falls in playoff games

WL-S’s Jack Bahan (right) makes the reception and a first down against visiting Arcanum Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WEST LIBERTY – Josh Wilcoxon rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns as second-seeded WL-S beat No. 15 Arcanum, 41-26, in the first round of the Division V, Region 20 football playoffs Friday night.

Wilcoxon scored on an 11-yard run as the Tigers led, 7-0, at the end of the first quarter.

Rushing TDs by Josiah Stidham (25 yards) and Nick Shifflet (49 yards) gave WL-S a 21-6 lead at the half.

Wilcoxon’s five-yard touchdown run in the third quarter made it 28-12.

In the fourth quarter, the Tigers scored on a three-yard fumble return and Jacob Evans eight-yard interception return.

WL-S had 435 total yards compared to 278 for Arcanum (6-5).

The Tigers (10-1) advance to host Miami East (8-3) next Friday night.

Ridgewood 28, M’burg 21

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ohio – Third-seeded Ridgewood held off 14th-seeded Mechanicsburg, 28-21, in the first round of the Division VI, Region 23 football playoffs Friday night.

The score was tied, 14-14, late in the third quarter when the Indians turned it over on downs at the Ridgewood 34.

Ridgewood completed a pass to the MHS 25 on the next play.

The third quarter ended with Ridgewood inside the Indians’ 10.

Moments later, Ridgewood scored on a two-yard run on fourth and goal to make it 21-14.

Ridgewood (10-1) then recovered its own on-side kick at midfield and a long pass moved the home team to the MHS 3.

A one-yard TD run on fourth down gave Ridgewood a 28-14 lead with 7:53 remaining.

The Indians drove right back down the field and scored on Conley Bogard’s eight-yard pass to Austin Haynes.

With 5:09 left in the game, Ridgewood owned a 28-21 lead.

The Indians got the ball back with 2:30 to go and faced a fourth and 10 at the Ridgewood 35.

Bogard scrambled looking for a receiver and ended up throwing an incomplete pass.

The Indians finish the season at 7-4 overall.