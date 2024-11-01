Urbana, Graham lose in football playoffs

CLEVES – Sixth-seeded Taylor knocked off 11th-seeded Urbana, 43-6, in the first round of the Division IV, Region 16 football playoffs Friday night.

Taylor (9-2) led, 21-6, at the half.

The Hillclimbers finish the season at 7-4 overall.

Greeneview 27, Graham 6

JAMESTOWN – Top-seeded Greeneview upended No. 16 Graham, 27-6, in the first round of the Division V, Region 20 football playoffs Friday night.

The score was tied, 6-6, at the half, and Greeneview went ahead, 14-6, late in the third quarter on Eli Walker’s three-yard run.

Walker scored on another run early in the fourth quarter to make it 21-6.

The Falcons finish the season at 3-8 overall.