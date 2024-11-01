PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Blaire is a kitten with a big personality Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Hello, I’m Blaire! I’m a kitten with a big personality. I’m sweet as honey, always ready to share a purr or a playful swat at a toy mouse. I’m a friendly little gal, eager to meet new friends and playmates. I love cuddles and can’t resist a good lap to snuggle in. I’m a bundle of joy and energy, but I also know when it’s time to curl up for a nap. I’m looking for a forever home where I can grow, play, and love. If you’re looking for a sweet, friendly, and playful companion, I’m your girl!

Visit PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS