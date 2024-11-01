All-CBC football teams announced

The All-CBC football teams were recently announced.

In the CBC/KTD for Urbana, receiver Colton Teepe, special teams player Grady Lantz and defensive lineman Jake Oliver were each named to the first team.

Offensive lineman Zaidan Johnson and linebackers Austin Hill and Preston Wisma were each named to the second team and Julian Davis was named special mention.

In the CBC/MRD for Graham, offensive lineman/defensive lineman Kaden Marhall, receiver/special teams player Adam Levy, linebacker Caden Strader and defensive back Iziah Smith were each named to the first team.

Offensive lineman Andrew Clark, receiver/defensive back Brody Jenkins, quarterback Gage Stull, running backs Danny Hoke and Kam Hardwick, defensive lineman Arden McGuire, linebackers Jack Traylor and Bear Korte and Wyatt Kaemmerer was named special mention.