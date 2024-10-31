Veterans Appreciation Breakfast Nov. 7

This year’s featured veteran is YMCA member Pat Hayes. Pat served in the Marines from 1961-66 and received a Vietnam War service medal for his service as a sharpshooter. Submitted photo

For the ninth year in a row, the Champaign Family YMCA is hosting a complimentary breakfast to honor local veterans from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

The breakfast includes scrambled eggs, sausage donated by Oakview Farms Meats, the Y’s “famous” pancakes prepared by YMCA staff and volunteers, and other foods donated by local farms and businesses.

In addition to food and camaraderie, the Y’s preschool classes will sing patriotic songs and lead everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance.

All area veterans, their families, and families of veterans who have passed away, are invited to attend.

For more information, call the YMCA at 937-653-9622 or stop by the Y’s Welcome Center at 191 Community Drive in Urbana.

This year’s featured veteran is YMCA member Pat Hayes. Pat served in the Marines from 1961-66 and received a Vietnam War service medal for his service as a sharpshooter.

The YMCA salutes Pat and all local veterans; we appreciate your service to our country!

