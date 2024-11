Santa adores pets and will help host an adoption event at Barely Used Pets on Nov. 23. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets is hosting an event with Santa.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, there will be a Santa Pet Pics and Adoption Event at Barely Used Pets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 844 Jackson Hill Road in rural Urbana.

Bring your pet for a Christmas picture. We also will have an adoption event where you can find your new best friend.

We have puppies and adult dogs just waiting to meet you. Also, some wonderful kitties.

Find us at BarelyUsedPets.com or reach us at [email protected].

