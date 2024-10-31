Mechanicsburg council meets

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Village Council met on Monday, Oct. 21 at a regularly-scheduled meeting in the municipal building.

Village Administrator Roger Brake presented the administrator’s report. He shared that the new digital radar signs are ordered, and will arrive in four to six weeks. Brake then noted that Columbia Gas is going to be redoing the intersection of Race Street and Walnut Street, and that Walnut Street is also being paved. Brake then said that ODOT has removed the bank of trees for the village on West Sandusky Street.

Zoning Officer Dusty Hurst discussed with council the possibility of using an online portal for permits, renewals, extensions, etc.

The third reading was conducted of ordinance 24.05 which has to do with new policy regarding food truck operations within the village. A public hearing was held prior to the meeting where several members of the community were present to voice their opinions on the allowance and/or permitting of food trucks operating within the village. The public hearing discussion was carried over to the council meeting, with lengthy discussion from the public and council. Ultimately, council voted down the ordinance, and it will be sent back to the planning commission to amend to take into consideration community input.

Mechancisburg Police Chief David Patrick shared the most recent citation list with council. He pointed out to the council that there has been a trend of high speeds through the village. He went on to note that he has recently received some calls regarding possible scam phone calls. He reminded the public in a Facebook post “A Law Enforcement Agency is not normally going to call you at random about an arrest warrant that you did not know you had in the first place. If you have a warrant for your arrest the law enforcement agency will normally come and find you to make an arrest. No law enforcement agency will ever ask you to pay any money to clear up a warrant. An arrest warrant is a judicial order and can only be rescinded by a judge in a court not a Law Enforcement Agency.”

The street and utilities committee requested the approval of the purchase of a new high service water pump for $13,592. This would replace one of the three pumps currently in use. Approval was moved and passed by council.

The village council will meet next on Monday, Nov. 4, at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building. Village council meetings are open to the public.

Reach the writer at [email protected]