For the parade, Mrs. Zachrich’s Animal and Plant science class made dog treats for dog owners to give their pets as part of their PBL project with their animal nutrition unit. Other members threw candy from the float. Submitted photo

FFA members attend the homecoming parade

Many students attended the Urbana FFA homecoming float on Sept. 26, 2024. FFA members worked together to help decorate a homecoming float. Members shared pizza while preparing for the start of the parade. For the parade, Mrs. Zachrich’s Animal and Plant science class made dog treats for dog owners to give their pets as part of their PBL project with their animal nutrition unit. Other members threw candy from the float. After the parade Urbana High School students met at the football field to participate in a pep rally for the homecoming game.

The following day the Urbana FFA chapter did their annual pork loin dinner for students, parents, alumni, and community members to join. The meals were served from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The chapter sold close to 400 tickets with proceeds going towards assisting students in registration and travel costs for leadership activities locally, statewide and nationally.

–

Respectfully submitted

Brooklyn Randall

Urbana FFA Reporter