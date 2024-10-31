Community ‘Battling Beside Trudy’

The benefit served over 500 meals to more than 600 residents, friends, and supporters at the West Liberty Fire House Submitted photo

WEST LIBERTY – On Thursday, Oct. 24, the “Battling Beside Trudy Benefit” committee hosted an unforgettable evening featuring a chicken and noodle dinner, along with silent and live auctions, to support Trudy Bradley, who is bravely battling lymphoma for the second time.

The committee, comprised of the West Liberty Business Association (WLBA), West Liberty Lions Club, West Liberty-Salem Athletic Association, and other community leaders, worked tirelessly to ensure that every detail reflected Trudy’s commitment to prioritizing her community.

Trudy is not only a barber at Keith’s Cuts and Curls but also a bus driver at West Liberty-Salem and an active volunteer for numerous community organizations. She is involved with the West Liberty-Salem Athletic Association and the After Prom Committee, and she consistently offers to provide team meals for the cross country and track teams.

Trudy and her husband, Tyler, have two sons, Troy and Taryn, who attend West Liberty-Salem and participate in various clubs, extracurricular activities, sports, and music. Troy is a senior and Taryn is a junior.

The benefit served over 500 meals to more than 600 residents, friends, and supporters at the West Liberty Fire House. Additionally, local businesses and community members generously donated 21 silent auction baskets, raising close to $5,000. A coconut cream pie, Trudy’s favorite, made by Cindy Oelker and donated by The Liberty Gathering Place Restaurant, was sold 17 times for a total of $16,200. After the auction, the pie went home with Trudy.

A “Pie in the Face” auction raised $1,700 and gave attendees the chance to pie local celebrities, including Morgan Sullivan, WL-S Athletic Director; Mason Shoemaker, Director of the West Liberty Youth Football Program; Mike Louden, WL-S Cross Country Coach; Gideon Cole, a senior at WL-S; and Taryn Bradley, Trudy’s son.

T-shirt sales leading up to the event contributed to the impressive total of over $42,000 raised during the event.

Thank you to our incredible community for coming together, donating, and “Battling Beside Trudy” in her courageous fight against Lymphoma.

Info from event organizers