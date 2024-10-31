Champaign County Community Christmas 2024 information

Submitted story

Families with children and senior citizens who believe their financial need may qualify them for Champaign County Community Christmas will need to complete an application form at the Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68, Urbana, during the two days of CCCC Application Sign Ups.

Monday, Nov. 12 – 9-11 a.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 13 – 9-11 a.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Eligibility requirements must be met. Family applicants: Must reside in Champaign County, must have custodial rights of children on application (All Children up to 17 years old and only 18 year olds who are still in high school will be eligible for Walmart gift cards.) To Apply: Family Applicants must bring all household pay stubs for the most recent 4 weeks and all income records for everyone in the household (including child support information), original Social Security Cards for everyone in the household as well as the photo ID for the Head of Household.

Senior Applicants: Must reside in Champaign County, Must be 60 or older on date of applying. Seniors with custody of children will complete a family application and must meet its eligibility requirements. To Apply: Senior citizens must bring with them their photo ID, original Social Security cards and proof of income (including social security, retirement, pension, etc.).

Story submitted by event organizers