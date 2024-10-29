CCBDD recognizes National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Leigh Anne Wenning

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one in a series of outreach columns from the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

By Leigh Anne Wenning

If you’re like me, you’ve probably noticed the help wanted signs at many places in our community. It seems like everyone needs employees, no matter what type of work is being done. One potentially untapped pool of workers is people with disabilities. Employers who overlook people with disabilities may be missing out on great opportunities to hire amazing employees.

October is recognized as National Disability Employment Awareness Month. This is a special time for us to highlight the contributions of workers with disabilities and to raise awareness of the very real impact and importance of inclusion in the workplace. Statistics have continued to demonstrate that people with disabilities are reliable and dedicated employees.

Locally, we at the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities (CCBDD) support 40 individuals with disabilities to be competitively employed in our local community. In collaboration with Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, we are also assisting 20 additional individuals to search for employment.

If you or someone you know wants to learn more about how you can hire people with disabilities, please call 937-653-5217 and ask for Jeff Coaty. We would like to thank our local business partners who continue to employ people with disabilities in Champaign County.

For more information on other services provided by CCBDD, please visit our website at www.champaigncbdd.org and make sure to follow us on social media.

Leigh Anne Wenning is the superintendent of Champaign County Board of DD.

