Urban Loft Tour is Saturday

The Willman Building on North Main Street is part of the tour. Submitted photo This building on Miami Street in downtown Urbana is part of the tour. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Check out a loft above an up-and-coming new restaurant in Urbana, experience history in a third-story fraternal hall, see how people and businesses will have new spaces – in old places – to thrive. Come to the Urban Loft Tour if you want to see city living, but with all of the charms of a small town.

The Champaign County Preservation Alliance (CCPA) is back in Urbana this year to show off just how much has changed in many of the downtown living and working spaces. When this tour kicked off years ago, there were far more un-finished spaces; in fact, it was a tour for visionaries to imagine how these lofts could be renovated or rehabbed to allow for modern day living and working. Recently, Urbana’s downtown has been bustling with many of the visionaries’ dreams coming to life.

The tour hours are one day only, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Tickets are available online here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/urban-loft-tour-tickets-1049270064007?aff=oddtdtcreator, and the day of the tour for $15 each. All tour-goers must go to The Gloria Theatre, located at 216 S. Main St., Urbana, to check in and get their tour booklets. Please note that the tour is not handicap accessible, not all tour locations are close together, some locations are not heated, and there are no pets allowed.

The CCPA is fortunate to have support from many people and businesses in Champaign County and looks forward to showing visitors that it is possible to live, work, and play in preserved historical spaces.

Funds raised throughout the tour are used for the Matching Façade Grant Program. The CCPA offers matching grants for the repair and/or restoration of pre-1940 homes and commercial grants anywhere in Champaign County. For more information about the program, or to apply for a Matching Façade Grant, please visit: https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/facade-grants.html.

If you’d like to become a member of the CCPA, learn more about other CCPA events, or would like to donate in kind, please visit this website to learn more: https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/.

Info from CCPA