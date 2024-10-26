WL-S boys claim regional cross country title

WL-S’s Addi Wallen finishes seventh at the Division III regional cross country meet at Troy on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography WL-S’s Asher Knox sprints to the finish line in fifth place during the Division II regional cross country meet at Troy on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

TROY – The West Liberty-Salem boys cross country team won its second straight regional title on Saturday.

This year’s regional title is in Division II and last year’s was in Division III.

It also marks the Tigers’ seventh straight trip to the state meet and the program’s 23rd state appearance overall.

WL-S was first with 57 points and Versailles was second with 82.

For the Tigers, Asher Knox was 5th in 15:59.74, Caleb Larson was 6th in 16:01.32, Dylan King was 12th in 16:32.21, Asher Cole was 17th in 16:47.53, Brayan Gullett was 19th in 16:49.22, Troy Bradley was 28th in 17:06.04 and Garrett Wallen was 53rd in 17:46.87.

“Winning is never easy, especially at the Division II level, so to take home the regional championship is an amazing accomplishment,” said WL-S Coach Mike Louden. “I’m just so proud of the way these young men show up week after week and perform at a high level. We’re very excited to be heading to the state meet.”

In the Division II boys race, Urbana’s Vincent Lightle placed 13th in 16:32.68.

In the Division II girls race, Graham’s Hailey Nash placed 21st in 20:31.41, Urbana’s Hazel Lightle was 31st in 21:22.44 and Urbana’s Avari Jenkins was 37th in 21:34.91 among top placers.

The WL-S girls team placed third at the Division III regional meet on Saturday to advance to state. This is the team’s 8th straight year of qualifying for the state meet.

For the Tigers, Malia Miller was sixth in 19:20.77, Addi Wallen was seventh in 19:21.55, Gwen McCullough was 12th in 19:38.13, Isla Leichty was 34th in 20:56.48 and Mariska Smith was 43rd in 21:21.10.

“I am so proud of these girls,” said WL-S Coach Aaron Lauck. “We were ready for a battle knowing a top-seven OATCCC state-ranked team would not make it out of our region. Based on the district performances, we were the outside team looking in. Our team embraced the challenge, handled the pressure, and came away with a state berth. These girls are battle-tested and ready to compete.”

In the Division III boys race, Triad’s Henry Beaverson placed 29th in 17:41.29.

Central District

PICJERINGTON – At the Central District Division III girls cross country regional on Saturday, the Mechanicsburg girls team placed third overall.

For the Indians, Isabelle Rodgers placed fifth in 19:22.33, Clair Rodgers placed seventh in 19:26.57, Evelyn Shultz was 24th in 20:21.30, Elizabeth Shuryan was 58th in 21:55.09 and Ava Sexton was 85th in 23:10.26.

In the Division III boys regional, Mechanicsburg’s Beck Negley was sixth in 16:13.04.

The state cross country meet will be held at Fortress Obetz on Nov. 2.