PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Pistole and I am a Terrier mix boy. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Pistole and I am a Terrier mix boy. My birthday was May 30, 2024. I came to Barely Used Pets with my siblings from another rescue. We were only about 6 weeks old and in pretty bad shape when we arrived here. But with lots of good food and nursing care, we have developed into healthy, happy pups! One of our siblings has already been adopted. The rest of us hope that our new families will be here soon to take us home!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets