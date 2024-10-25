WL-S claims OHC North title; Indians win

Mechanicsburg’s Ronnie Thomas scores the first touchdown of the game against visiting Triad Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WEST LIBERTY – Josh Wilcoxon scored three touchdowns as WL-S claimed the OHC North title by rallying to beat Fairbanks, 29-27, Friday night in the regular season finale.

Gideon Cole’s 30-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter proved to be the game winner.

The Tigers (9-1, 5-0) will earn a playoff berth in Division V, Region 20 and likely host a first-round game.

Fairbanks owned a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter until Wilcoxon scored on a one-yard run.

Later in the second quarter, Wilcoxon scored on another one-yard run to tie it at 14-14.

A 72-yard scoring run by Fairbanks’ Ryker Green late in the second quarter gave the visitors a 21-14 lead at the half.

Wilcoxon scored on a seven-yard run in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 21-20.

Green scored on an eight-yard run early in the fourth quarter to make it 27-20.

WL-S’s Jack Bahan returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 27-26.

Fairbanks (7-3, 4-1) had 333 total yards compared to 226 for the Tigers.

Mechanicsburg 37, Triad 0

MECHANICSBURG – The Indians upended Triad, 37-0, in OHC football Friday night.

Mechanicsburg (7-3, 3-2) will likely earn a playoff berth in Division VI, Region 23 but will have to play on the road.

The Indians jumped out to an 8-0 lead early in the first quarter on a Ronnie Thomas run.

On its ensuing possession, Triad moved to the Mechanicsburg 21, but the drive ended there on downs.

A six-yard touchdown reception by Mechanicsburg’s Chris Ritchie late in the first quarter made it 14-0.

Early in the second quarter, the Indians blocked a Triad punt and recovered it at the Cardinal 34.

One play later, Ritchie caught a TD pass to give the Indians a 22-0 lead.

Conner Eyink scored on a three-yard run to give Mechanicsburg a 30-0 lead with 4:34 remaining in the second quarter.

Triad (1-9, 0-5) advanced to the Mechanicsburg 11 on its next possession, but the Indians came up with an interception.

The first half ended with Mechanicsburg on top, 30-0, and the third quarter began with a running clock.

Eyink scored on a 41-yard run late in third quarter to round out the scoring.