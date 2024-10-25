Urbana, Graham fall on the road in football

LONDON – Unbeaten London knocked off Urbana, 56-0, in CBC/KTD football Friday night in the regular season finale.

Urbana (7-3, 2-3) will still likely earn a playoff berth in Division IV, Region 16 but will have to play on the road.

With eight minutes remaining in the first quarter, London’s Noah Sollars scored on a 22-yard run to give the home team a 7-0 lead.

Urbana’s ensuing possession went three plays and a punt, and London took over near midfield.

Two minutes later, Sollars score on a three-yard run to make it 14-0.

London’s Chris Mason scored on a 49-yard run late in the first quarter to give the Red Raiders a 21-0 lead.

Moments later, Urbana fumbled it away at its own 20 and three plays later, London’s Daquanne Park scored on a two-yard run to make it 28-0.

Late in the second quarter, the Hillclimbers moved to the London 13 but turned it over there on downs.

The Red Raiders then marched 87 yards, the drive culminating on Blake Reay’s eight-yard TD pass to June Turner that put London on top, 35-0, at the half.

On London’s opening possession of the third quarter, Mason connected with Stevie Gravely on a 46-yard touchdown pass to make it 42-0.

A rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter gave the Red Raiders a 49-0 lead.

Isaiah Near rounded out the scoring with a 42-yard run late in the final quarter.

Ben Logan 19, Graham 6

BELLEFONTAINE – Ben Logan defeated Graham, 19-6, in CBC/MRD football Friday night.

Despite the loss, the Falcons (3-7, 3-2) will still likely earn a playoff berth in Division V, Region 20 but will have to play on the road.

Graham led, 6-0, early in the second quarter, but Ben Logan soon rallied to take a 16-6 lead.

By halftime, the Raiders owned a 19-6 lead.