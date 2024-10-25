PET CAT OF THE WEEK

My name is Wednesday. If you’re looking for a companion who can turn ordinary days into extraordinary adventures, I’m your cat! Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Hello, I’m Wednesday, your feline superhero. I was living a quiet life when I discovered my superpower – curiosity! One day, I followed a trail of mysterious footprints, leading me to a hidden lair of a notorious mouse gang. Using my wits, I out-smarted them, saving the neighborhood from their mischief. But, the adventure led me to PAWS Animal Shelter, my new temporary home. I’m playful, friendly, and smart. I love to explore and my curiosity keeps life interesting. If you’re looking for a companion who can turn ordinary days into extraordinary adventures, I’m your cat!

Visit PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS