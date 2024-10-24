Tourist Club hosts OSU band director

Pictured from left to right are Bethany Smucker, Katie Williams, Judy Headings, Audrey Wells, Kathy King, Anne Starbuck, Teri Miller, Dr. Christopher Hoch, Peggy Wirick, Amy Pratt, Belinda Yoder, Ariel Harris, Jenny Jackson, Chara Dudenhofer, Lauren Watkins, Ellie Kauffman, Barb Trimble and Katie Fisher. Submitted photo

Submitted story

WEST LIBERTY – On Oct. 22, 16 members and one guest of the West Liberty Tourist Club met at the Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home.

After hearty tailgate-style refreshments, a fascinating back story of The Ohio State University Marching Band was presented by its director, Dr. Christopher Hoch. He has held that position for the past 10 years.

Besides a 147-year history of the famous marching band, he shared details of how halftime shows are created and some of his special memories over the years.

Submitted by the West Liberty Tourist Club