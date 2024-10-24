ODOT already beginning to prepare for winter

Across the state, ODOT is conducting safety checks on snowplows and equipment, hiring drivers and mechanics, and topping off salt supplies to ensure it is ready to go when the first hints of winter arrive. Photo submitted by ODOT

While you may be thinking about pumpkin spice lattes, trick-or-treat, or fall festivals, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for snow and ice.

Across the state, ODOT is conducting safety checks on snowplows and equipment, hiring drivers and mechanics, and topping off salt supplies to ensure it is ready to go when the first hints of winter arrive. The average first day of measurable snow in Ohio ranges from early November in the northern portion of the state to late November for southern Ohio.

“Ohio’s transportation network is critical to keeping our state moving, especially during unpredictable winter storms,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Safe and passable roads ensure that businesses can continue operating, emergency services can reach those in need, and residents can travel to work and school without disruption.”

The agency utilizes nearly 3,000 drivers who often work 12-hour shifts during snow and ice events. While most are full-time drivers, about 500 drivers are hired seasonally. This team maintains more than 43,000 lane miles of state and U.S. routes outside municipalities and all interstates in Ohio, except the Ohio Turnpike.

In Southwest Ohio, mechanics are checking more than 340 vehicles to make sure everything is ready to go as soon as the first snowflake falls. Our 16-county region has approximately 470 drivers who will take part in snow and ice seminars to refresh their winter driving skills and get the latest equipment updates. With roughly 8,800 lane miles to plow in this area, our crews will work around the clock to keep roads safe and passable for Ohio motorists.

In addition to full-time and seasonal drivers, ODOT also uses auxiliary drivers. These auxiliary drivers are full-time ODOT employees who normally do other tasks and only plow snow when needed.

“These safety checks are important to ensure crews are well trained, equipment is road-ready, and deicing materials are stocked,” said ODOT Director Pamela Boratyn. “ODOT plow drivers take great pride and responsibility in keeping roads safe, and communities connected during the winter months. Motorists can also help by driving for the conditions and giving crews room to do their job.”

ODOT’s goal is to have primary routes back up to speed within 2 hours and secondary routes within 4 hours of the end of a snow event. Last winter, crews hit that goal 98.3% percent of the time.

While the department continues efforts to recruit plow drivers and mechanics, around 250 mechanics are busy doing 150-point checks from the plow blade to the salt spinner of each of the nearly 1,700 trucks in the fleet. These checks are done now so that any repairs can be made before the snow starts flying and the trucks hit the road.

In addition to trucks and personnel, ODOT is ready for this winter with more than 800,000 tons of salt on hand.

Last winter, crews drove 4.8 million miles using nearly 371,785 tons of salt and 10.3 million gallons of liquid deicers.

A total of 22 plow trucks were struck last winter, down from 26 the previous winter. When these crashes occur, it takes important snow-fighting equipment off the road, forcing other plows in the area to extend their routes. It is very important that drivers give crews plenty of room to work.

Info from ODOT