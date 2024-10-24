Looking Back – Gravel Pit School

Pictured is the interior of the school. Submitted photo Pictured is the exterior of the school after it was closed. Submitted photo

The Hanna Schoolhouse, later known as the Gravel Pit School, was built in Concord Township in 1879. Peter Berry of Millerstown was contracted for $1,065 to complete construction of the school by Oct. 15, 1879, according to an article in the July 31, 1879 edition of the Urbana Citizen & Gazette.

The first photo, of the interior of the school, shows students and their teacher, circa 1890. The teacher is not identified, but Miss Emma Groshill was the school’s teacher in 1884.

In 1952, A.B. Graham, famed educator, agriculture extension pioneer, and 4-H founder, provided the Champaign County Historical Society with a letter about this school. He indicated that the Gravel Pit School was one of the first one-room schools in western Ohio to be closed due to school centralization.

The second photo is of the exterior of the school after it was closed, in about 1900, and before it was remodeled as a residence in 1914.

Info from Champaign County Historical Society (CCHS).