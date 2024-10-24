CT COMM holds 8th Annual Urbana City School Backpack Program Drive

Pictured are Emily Huffman, customer service and sales manager at CT COMM, and Tara Jordan, executive director at the Caring Kitchen. Submitted photo

Submitted story

For the eighth year, CT COMM collected non-perishable items for the Urbana City Schools Backpack Program.

Emily Huffman recently delivered about 110 pounds of kid-friendly items to Caring Kitchen Executive Director, Tara Jordan.

CT COMM helps local organizations give back to our community by sponsoring events and programs that are unique to Champaign County such as: The Champaign County Fair – several 4-H clubs, Monument Square District’s Annual Rock the Monument 4-Miler, The Champaign County Preservation Alliance Annual Home & Garden Tour, The Champaign County Historical Society’s Oktoberfest, The Champaign Family YMCA Youth Sports programs and several others.

If you’re interested in learning more about how CT COMM supports Champaign County, or you’d like to get involved, please contact Emily Huffman at 937-653-4000 or by email at [email protected].

Submitted by CT COMM