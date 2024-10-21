‘Let the Ghoul Times Roll’ is Friday

Monument Square District is presenting “Let the Ghoul Times Roll” again in downtown Urbana.

We are presenting our Halloween event, Friday, Oct. 25 from 5-8 p.m. and invite all to come join the fun.

We will have Trunk or Treat in the square, a bouncy house and games in our scary park and a DJ for the music.

Visit Champaign County Arts Council for pumpkin and face painting, walk around to visit several treat stations along with merchants that will be joining the event by extending their hours or stationed out in front passing out treats.

There will be food trucks in the first block of North Main Street or dine-in our local restaurants.

Thank you to everyone for helping to make this a fun night for the kids and the kids at heart.

Submitted by Monument Square District