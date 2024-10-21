Join the Champaign County Preservation Alliance for the 2024 Urban Loft Tour in Urbana on Saturday, Nov. 2

If you walk around Urbana looking up at all of the older downtown buildings trying to see in the windows, then you’re the Champaign County Preservation Alliance’s (CCPA) type of person. Lucky for you, the CCPA is back at this year, having the Urban Loft Tour to showcase living spaces throughout downtown Urbana’s historical buildings.

You want to see exposed brick and beams? Check. You want to see 12-foot ceilings or higher? Check. You want to see businesses thriving in their spaces? Check. If you enjoy city living, but with the charms of a small town, Urbana delivers this every day and is happy to show you.

The tour hours are one day only, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/urban-loft-tour-tickets-1049270064007?aff=oddtdtcreator, and the day of the tour for $15 each. All tour-goers must go to The Gloria Theatre, located at 216 S. Main St., Urbana, to check in and get their tour booklets. Please note that the tour is not handicap accessible, not all tour locations are close together, some locations are not heated, and there are no pets allowed.

The CCPA is fortunate to have support from many people and businesses in Champaign County and looks forward to showing visitors that it is possible to live, work, and play in preserved historical spaces.

Funds raised throughout the tour are used for the Matching Façade Grant Program. The CCPA offers matching grants for the repair and/or restoration of pre-1940 homes and commercial grants anywhere in Champaign County. For more information about the Program, or to apply for a Matching Façade Grant, please visit: https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/facade-grants.html.

If you’d like to become a member of the CCPA, learn more about other CCPA events, or would like to donate in kind, please visit this website to learn more: https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/.

