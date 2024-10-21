Int’l Stuttering Awareness Day: ‘Stuttering Help is Just One Click Away’

October 22 marks International Stuttering Awareness Day. Stuttering affects more that 80 million people worldwide, and more than three million Americans.

Since 1947, the Stuttering Foundation has continuously expanded its services to reach anyone, anywhere, engaging millions of people in 168 countries and providing up-to-date information and help for the prevention of stuttering in young children and the most effective treatment available for teenagers and adults.

Most Stuttering Foundation materials are available free of charge on our website – StutteringHelp.org – including books and brochures translated into 46 languages, virtual learning sessions on Zoom, podcasts related to various stuttering issues, and videos for all ages on our YouTube channel.

Stuttering help is just one click away: https://www.stutteringhelp.org/content/international-stuttering-awareness-day .

Jane Fraser

President, The Stuttering Foundation

Memphis, Tenn.