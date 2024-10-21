Gallery of Hope for patients

The Lensman family/Lensman Charity Golf Classic presented a donation to Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County. Pictured are Lensman family members with Breast Friends Forever Chairwoman Kristyn Campbell. From left: Meggi Lensman Platt, Kristyn Campbell, Linda Lensman and Paul Lensman; Greyson Platt in back. Photo submitted by Breast Friends Forever Members of the local Eagles Breed Brotherhood motorcycle club volunteered at the event. Photo by Alixandria Wells-Good

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

On Thursday, Oct. 10, Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County held its annual Gallery of Hope Gala, “Leather and Lace” (formerly known as “Fashion to a Tea”).

Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County is an organization serving Champaign and Madison counties with the mission to “educate, empower, encourage, and embrace all who reside or work in Champaign County or reside in Madison County that are at risk for breast cancer and provide services to breast cancer patients in need.”

Their website states “We are proud to be a reliable source of comfort, compassion, and understanding. Our goal is to help one another by assisting in resolving problems that may interfere with the treatment process, financial aid to those that may need it during their treatment process, and offering additional resources.”

Services the Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County provide include encouragement and support through prayer, phone calls, and one-on-one conversation, providing funds to help with co-pays, prosthetics, diagnostic testings, other medical needs, or even homeopathic methods. They can also provide help to clients to find strategies to cope with a cancer diagnosis, “blessing checks,” among other things, many of which are unique to this organization.

The organization is 100% donor funded, and is a 501(c) 3 organization, where donations are tax deductible. The organization shared that since 2021, they have given $20,000 a year to help members of the community.

So far in 2024, they have given away $20,000.

The organization’s annual gala, held the second Thursday of October, raises funds for their yearly expenses. The gala is also meant to help in their mission of education, empowering, and encouraging.

The 2024 gala theme was “Leather and Lace,” a nod toward the motorcycle club “Eagles Breed Brotherhood” of Champaign County which had about 50 volunteers at the event helping serve attendees and assisting with the live auction.

Motorcyclist “Wildman” (his road persona), the president and founder of the Eagles Breed Brotherhood, shared, “Last year I was invited to come to this event and it really moved me.” He went on to share that after introducing himself to the Breast Friends president after last year’s event, he told her that as a charity motorcycle club they are passionate about helping friends and family in need. A few months later, they were approached about being a part of the 2024 gala, and Wildman said, “We were very honored to do that.”

The gala included a whole night of fundraising and honoring survivors and current community members with breast cancer. The organization held a live auction, silent auction, and raffles featuring a huge variety of donated items including an “airplane adventure,” a whole hog, pies, custom made quilt, a variety of lovely handmade items, various baskets for raffles and silent auction, and many more amazing items. There was even a raffle to shave the head of Becky Glydewell, which was done on stage during the event.

At the gala, the organization presented a “Light of Hope Award” to Holly McGowen. Breast Friends Forever Chairwoman Kristyn Campbell presented the award and said that the award was for McGowen‘s dedication and service to Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County. Her get-to attitude has been an anchor to our organization and to our community.” Upon accepting the award, McGowen said “Cancer will never, ever, ever rob people of the love. So please share it with everyone you can.”

Other donations and awards were presented throughout the event, including a donation of $8,000 from The Lensman Charity Golf Classic to Breast Friends of Champaign County.

The Breast Friends of Champaign County donated $1,000 to Mercy Health Hospital for their new oncology center. Jamie Houseman, president of Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, shared more about the new oncology center that is currently under construction. The hospital’s new pharmacy, which supports the new cancer center, is currently open.

Houseman shared that “the community health need assessment for Champaign County continues to show cancer as a leading cause of death in the community.” Houseman later said “We are super excited about what we are embarking on, that will be opening early next year for the Urbana community. It’s always an honor to be amongst true warriors in this room. A quote I often hear is that cancer is a chapter in our lives and not the whole story. It is an absolute privilege that Mercy Health Urbana can make a difference in someones’ chapter so they can finish their story.”

A highlight of the evening each year is the “Gallery of Hope” where survivors, given the title “Princess Warriors” by the organization, are featured and get to share their journeys at the gala. Survivor Julie Jenkins shared her cancer journey that began in May of 2023. She shared “I had cancer, but it has never had me. Never.”

Another Princess Warrior featured was Cheryl McAlexander, a nurse who works in the OB/GYN setting for Premier Health. She shared “This is my cancer story, and now I use my experience to help patients, friends, and family, who have been given the same diagnosis of breast cancer that I was given.” McAlexander’s mother, Sharon Pence, also shared the stage with her as a featured “Princess Warrior.”

Ce Greene, a long time teacher at Mechanicsburg Schools, was a featured Princess Warrior at this year’s gala. Greene found Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County through a woman at the cancer center she had been going to for radiation in 2017. She was also connected to the group through chairwoman Kristyn Campbell who reached out to Greene with a “comfort bag,” which is something the organization is known for doing to support those recently diagnosed. Greene went on to donate $700 to the Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County, one hundred dollars for each year she has been cancer free.

Laughter was an unintended theme amongst the speakers at the Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County “Leather and Lace” gala. Ce Greene’s advice for those going through treatments, “Look for supporters, your family, your friends, your colleagues. And be sure to hang out with those who make you laugh.” Julie Jenkins, another Princess Warrior, also encouraged those going through cancer to remember to laugh, even though it’s hard to sometimes. Laughter was brought up by several other speakers throughout the night as a way to cope, as a way to have and keep hope, and as a way to help be the strongest breast-cancer-warrior possible.

Breast Friends Forever Chairwoman Kristyn Campbell said “This event was a huge success for Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County with this being the most attended event in its 27 years with 425 guests who were all able to witness and hear the testimonies our Gallery of Hope: The local survivors who went through treatment and came out on the other side stronger than ever. We were also able to raise over $30,000 between our table sponsors, donations, and the various raffles and auctions the night of the event. Thank you Champaign County. We are truly blessed to be a blessing to others who are in need of help with breast related issues.”

More information on the event, its sponsors, other information, and the Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County organization can be found on their website, www.breastfriendsforeverofcc.org/ and on their facebook page.

