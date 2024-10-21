FFA NOTES: Urbana FFA competes at the District Soils Contest

Pictured are: Sam Wilhelm, Bryce Stambaugh, Brooklyn Randall, Isabelle Shoemaker, Clayton Schafer and Colton Teepe. Submitted photo Pictured are: Cohen Jenkins, Michael Hooten, Taylor Myers, Maddie Long, Maddie Farmer and Kianna Gsell. Submitted photo

Urbana FFA competes at the District Soils Contest

At the District Soil Judging Career Development Event in Caledonia, Ohio, the Urbana FFA competed on Sept. 23. For Urban Soil Judging the students must judge the soil based on four categories. Those categories include septic tanks & absorption fields, driveways, buildings with basements, and local roads, lawns, gardens, and landscaping. After judging the pits, students are asked to give recommendations based on best management practices to decide if the land is suitable for the four categories. The Urbana urban team placed 8th. There were a total of 15 teams that participated. In the Rural contest, the students judge the soil based on the different properties and determine whether it is suitable for agricultural crops. Urbana placed 6th overall out of 22 teams.

____

Respectfully Submitted,

Brooklyn Randall

Urbana FFA Reporter