Vincent Foulk rang the bell for Constitution Day. Submitted photo

Urbana Chapter DAR

Minutes

Sept. 21, 2024

​The Urbana Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 at Freedom Grove, Urbana at 11:00 am. The public was invited to a Bell Ringing Ceremony celebrating the Constitution, which was during Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23.

​Regent Fullerton began the DAR opening ritual with a Hear Ye! Hear Ye! proclaiming “It is time to ring the bells and honor our Constitution.” Janet Evans led the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, and Pat Detwiler led recitation of the American’s Creed.

​Regent Fullerton introduced special guest and speaker Vincent Foulk, husband of DAR member Claudia Foulk (HODAR), veteran, and a current criminal law attorney, who spoke on “Information: How we deal with it.” The regent invited the public to attend the meeting following this in the Community Center to hear more from Vincent Foulk speaking about the differences between the U.S. Constitution and the Iraq constitution, which Vincent helped create.

​Committee Chair Betsy VanHoose continued with the Bell Ringing Ceremony honoring the 237th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution of the United States of America. She asked all members to recite the Preamble to the Constitution, and then asked Vincent Foulk to ring the large bell at Freedom Grove, while everyone joined in ringing the bells they had brought. Chaplain Berube closed the ceremony with a prayer.

​After snacks, the meeting resumed in the Champaign County Community Center. Vincent Foulk again spoke, elaborating on the differences between the American Constitution with the rights given to its citizens and the Continental system of law.

​There were no questions on the President General’s Message emailed in September. The minutes of the previous meeting were approved as presented. Regent Fullerton gave reminders about collecting pull tabs, CWH donations of change in the model house, bottle caps and plastic lids. Gift cards for veterans are to be placed in the red Veterans box.

​Regent’s Report: The regent thanked those who helped in the Bell Ringing Ceremony. She gave a reminder that DAR is a non-sectarian, non-political women’s organization, and we do not endorse candidates for office or take a stand on issues. Five attended Fall Fun Fair in Columbus with lots of information being presented on State and National committees. There was a graduation ceremony for DAR members who took online classes that are available. Seventy-three out of 96 chapters attended.

​The Simon Kenton Chili Festival and Hoopla Parade is Sept. 28. Kim Snyder and Suzanne Selvaggio will cook our Revolutionary Chili. Set up for the tent starts at 7 a.m., and chili making starts at 8 a.m. Parade line up is at 11:00 am. Judging begins at 2:00 and samples are handed out free of charge to the community at 3 pm.

​Octoberfest is Oct. 6. Regent Fullerton asked members to please sign up to help with both of these. Several are attending the Docent for a Day event on Oct. 13 at Christian Waldschmidt House.

​A Naturalization Ceremony will take place October 17 in Dayton. We will need to prep lapel pin packages prior to this. There is a Patriot Grave Marking in Chillicothe on Oct. 20. Hostesses are still needed for future meetings.

​Vice Regent’s Report: Claudia Foulk stated that she has 200 veterans cards to send at our next meeting and she asked members to bring veterans’ names.

​Chaplain’s Report: Lynda Berube introduced her neighbor, Peggy Haggard, who hopes to join DAR.

​Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks thanked Pat Detwiler and Becky Shultz for the yearly audit of books. She presented written July, August, and September reports. With no questions on the reports, they will be filed. She read two cards of thanks for the Poultry and Jr. Modeling and Sewing Competition awards DAR sponsored at the Champaign County Fair. Thirty-five members have yet to send in annual membership dues for DAR; they must be in by the end of September.

​Registrar’s Report: Kim Snyder submitted a written report in which she noted 85 members with 4 prospective members. Two of those are awaiting approval at the national level.

​Historian’s Report: Suzanne Selvaggio submitted a report that Good Citizen packets are in place at the area schools. Information about history essays has been given to Mechanicsburg and Urbana schools.

​Librarian’s Report: No report.

​Committee Reports:

​For Scrapbooks, Becky Shultz has added pictures from the Fall Fun Fair.

​There were no reports for Flag of the United States and Service to America.

​Wreaths Across America: Everyone should take flyers to distribute; these have the information for the application. Wreaths will be laid at veterans’ graves on Dec. 14 at noon and are $17 apiece.

​Women’s Issues: No report.

​Unfinished/Old Business: Two members donated a cash offering toward the purchase of soup ingredients for the Chili Festival.

​New Business: The next year’s program book is being printed, but will also be emailed to you to download on your computer or devices. A change of address was given for member Barbara Ward. There was no additional new business.

​Regent Fullerton announced that the next meeting will be Monday, Oct. 21, 2024 at First Presbyterian Church, Urbana, Ohio at 1:30 p.m. The program will be a Day of Service activity presented by Claudia Foulk, Kathy Bailey and Lynda Berube. We will be signing cards to thank veterans for their service.

​The meeting was adjourned at 12:45 p.m.

Joanna Woodburn,

Recording Secretary​