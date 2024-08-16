PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Jean Grey had a home but her family’s sudden health issue caused her to be surrendered to PAWS. She loves to play and needs a new home. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Jean Grey was a beloved pet who sadly had to be surrendered to PAWS Animal Shelter because of a family medical emergency. Her owner’s mother very suddenly went blind, so she had to move in with her mother to take care of her. Unfortunately her mother is highly allergic to cats, as is the rest of her family. Therefore, she had to find a place to take Jean Grey, and we were able to make room for her given the dire circumstances. She is a very sweet cat, and she gets along well with all of her roommates. As you can tell from the photos she LOVES to play, and she also really enjoys being petted. She would be a wonderful addition to virtually any family.

Visit PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS