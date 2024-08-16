Merritt shines for Graham girls golf team

The Graham girls golf team beat Northwestern, 191-196, in CBC action on Thursday.

For the Falcons, Zoey Merritt was the match medalist with a 36, Kailey Dowty had a 50, Riley Donnelly a 51 and Bayla Moffitt a 54.

At the Fenwick Girls Invitational, Graham’s Merritt placed first in the 89-player field, along with breaking the tournament record with a one-under 71. Donnelly carded a 95 to finish 35th. Dowty posted a 112, Mackenzie Clark finished with a 130 and Cadence Woods shot a 155.

WL-S

WL-S defeated Greenon, 171-174, in OHC boys golf on Thursday.

For the Tigers, Carter Henderson, Silas McCombs and Sutton Wilcoxon each had their personal best round.

The WL-S girls team downed Greenon, 219-228, in OHC action on Thursday.

Olivia Reichardt, Geneva Estep and Kennedy Wallace led the way for the Tigers.

Triad

Catholic Central topped Triad, 171-187, in OHC boys golf on Thursday.

Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg downed Madison Plains, 207-272, in OHC girls golf.

The Mechanicsburg girls lost to Southeastern, 195-207, in OHC action.