Moores mark 76th anniversary

Junior and Evelyn (Cox) Moore Submitted photo

This is an announcement of the celebration of the 76th wedding anniversary of Urbana residents Junior and Evelyn (Cox) Moore, on August 26, 2024. At the ages of 16 and 19, Junior and Evelyn were married on Thursday August 26, 1948 and have lived in Urbana their entire lives. Evelyn celebrated her 92nd birthday on August 8 and Junior will be celebrating his 95th birthday on August 26. Sharing in this celebration are their four children, Bill, Bob, Mike and Becky (Mitchell), as well as their many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Please join us in congratulating Evelyn and Junior for this momentous occasion and wishing them many more. Congratulations Evelyn and Junior!

Thank you for helping us recognize Evelyn and Junior on this remarkable milestone in their lives.