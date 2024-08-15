FEARLESS 5K is Saturday; show benefits animal welfare; diabetes series begins

FEARLESS 5K is Saturday in Mechanicsburg

The 12th Annual FEARLESS 5K is set for August 17, 9 a.m. at Goshen Memorial Park, Mechanicsburg. The event hosted by Running4Life will feature a kids fun run ($20), 1 mile ($25) and 5K ($30) run/walk. Multiple raffle items, a bounce house and live DJ will be on site. Columbus Running Company will handle timing for top overall male/female and 1st through 3rd medals for varying age brackets, participation medals for all. T-shirts provided by Blue Line Ink available while supplies last. Enter on line at https://runsignup.com/fearless . In-person registration day of event is an additional $5. Funds go to people 20 years of age and under suffering from serious or life-threatening disease, injury or illness. Follow Running4Life on Facebook at www.facebook.com/runfearless4life/ for further information email to [email protected].

Craft show benefits Champaign County Animal Welfare League

Craft Shows for a Cause will host The Red Sunflower Craft and Vendor Show at Champaign County Fairgrounds, Urbana, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 24 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 25. Donations such as paper towels, dog treats, and cleaning supplies will be given to the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Admission is $3 cash. With over 70 vendors and small business owners, it’s time to choose your fall décor and start your Christmas shopping.

OSU Extension Fall Dining with Diabetes Series

Champaign County Extension Family & Consumer Sciences and Champaign County Health District are pleased to bring you a series of four classes to provide information on diabetes education through: live cooking demonstrations, menu planning, diabetes management, carbohydrate-counting, portion control, label-reading, and healthy recipe taste-testing. Registration is open to those managing pre-diabetes, diabetes, gestational diabetes and those providing diabetic support. For questions contact Sofia Carter 937-772-6023. Registration cost is free. Event is September 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 1-3 p.m. each week. Spots are limited please register earlyhttps://go.osu.edu/dwdfallchampaign.