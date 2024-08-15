Burg school board hears report on Lifewise

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg School Board of Education met on Monday, Aug 12 at Mechanicsburg Schools in the weight building.

Board member Paul McMahill shared that Ohio Hi-Point began school this week, with all students reporting on Aug. 15. McMahill went on to share that on Oct. 3, Ohio Hi-Point will be celebrating 50 years of educating students. The school is holding an “all class reunion and community event” on Oct. 3 from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will include campus tours, hands-on demos and activities, live music, food trucks, and more.

Superintendent Dr. Danielle Prohaska discussed the most up to date “success and wellness plan.” The school receives funding to support mental health wellness, student support programs, etc. Prohaska also shared with the board “talking points” for the upcoming levy renewals.

Prohaska went on to discuss the Lifewise Academy program which is anticipated to begin in the district this fall. Lifewise is a non-school supported program where students are signed out during the school day to attend a religious program. As of now, the program does not meet all the requirements to operate yet, but discussion was had to make board members aware of the program and the obstacles that may need to be met when the program is able to begin.

Recommendations from the treasurer Scott Maruniak were approved. This included a motion to approve participation in the META Solutions Cooperative Bus Purchasing Program for 2024-2025 and to authorize the bidding through the program for one 78-passenger conventional school bus, with the board reserving the right to reject any and all bids.

Recommendations from the superintendent were then approved, which included the “employment of substitute teachers resolution.” Prohaska stated that this resolution is to clarify that the district does employ substitute teachers who do not hold a four-year degree. She stated: “Those would be occasional day-to-day substitutes, versus substitutes that would be placed long term to cover a leave of absence.”

The next board of education meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

Reach the writer at [email protected]