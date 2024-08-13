Upcoming local events and gatherings

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].
Tuesday, August 13
Champaign County Retired Teachers Association: will meet at 11 a.m. at the Urbana Church of the Nazarene, 1999 E. state Route 29. Michelle Frost of the newly formed Champaign County League of Women Voters will present the program. Lunch will be served by Paul Poppel. Make your reservations for a $15 lunch to Ruth at 937-605-3105 by Friday, Aug. 9.
Wednesday, August 14
CANCELLED — Scam & Fraud Awareness Gathering: was to be at 6 p.m. Westville UMC is cancelled due to illness
Lactation in the Workplace Lunch & Learn: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Community Room, 1512 South U.S. Hwy 68, Urbana. Topics include: Information on Ohio law for breastfeeding/pumping; information on how to implement a lactation policy or become a breastfeeding-friendly workplace; resources & support for local businesses.
Thursday, August 15
Gloria Theatre: It Ends With Us, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, August 16
Gloria Theatre: It Ends With Us, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 17
School Supplies for Kids: at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, 9 a.m. to noon
Urbana High School Class of 1964: will have its 60th Class reunion at the Moose Lodge, 632 Mosgrove St., Urbana. $20 per person. Meet and greet at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Contact Gretchen Huffman at 937-653-6065 for more information. Reservations close August 1
Summer Breeze: a night of music drinks and fun supporting the Cancer Association of Champaign County, 6-10 p.m. at The Lands, located at 1778 W. state Route 29. Tickets are $50 each.
Gloria Theatre: It Ends With Us, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 18
Gloria Theatre: It Ends With Us, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Monday, August 19
DAR meeting: 6 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church. Bring a brown bag dinner; dessert furnished.
Urbana Twp meeting 5 p.m.
Wednesday, August 21
Champaign County monthly community blood drive: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. 68, Urbana
Thursday, August 22
Gloria Theatre: It Ends With Us, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, August 23
Mercy Health- Urbana Hospital community blood drive: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 904 Scioto St.
Gloria Theatre: It Ends With Us, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 24
Gloria Theatre: It Ends With Us, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 25
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Gloria Theatre: It Ends With Us, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 5
Pony Wagon Days Parade: 6 p.m. in St. Paris
Saturday, September 7
Pony Wagon Days Festival: All day long in St. Paris
Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Freshwater Farms, 2674 N. U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Sunday, September 8
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house (Old Fashioned Day): 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Satuday, September 14
Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Freshwater Farms, 2674 N. U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Sunday, September 15
Cedar Bog Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m. Stroll the boardwalk and take in all of the fall wildflowers that are blooming! Cedar Bog Association volunteer naturalists will be on the boardwalk to answer any questions you may have. This is a free event. Donations accepted.
Monday, September 16
Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: 5:30 p.m. at the Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable for a regular board meeting.
Friday, September 20
Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office
Saturday, September 21
Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Freshwater Farms, 2674 N. U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Sunday, September 22
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Saturday, September 28
17th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off and Festival: starts at 11 a.m., Hoopla Parade at noon, chili serving begins at 2 p.m.
Sunday, October 6
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Thursday, October 10
28th Annual Fashion to a Tea: “Gallery of Hope” for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, at Champaign County Fair 4-H Building
Friday, October 11
Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended
Saturday, October 12
Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended
Sunday, October 20
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Saturday, November 2
Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, November 15
Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room