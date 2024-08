Mechanicsburg’s Taylor Heizer (pictured) watches her chip shot on No. 3 at Urbana Country Club on Monday. The Indians lost the match to Northeastern. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Visiting Mechanicsburg beat Triad, 162-208, in OHC boys golf on Monday.

For the Indians, Will Reiser was medalist with a 38, Anderson Reiser had a 39 and Conner Eyink a 40.

For Triad, Cohen Millice had a 48.

The Mechanicsburg girls lost to visiting Northeastern, 216-249, in OHC action on Monday.

WL-S

WL-S defeated visiting Northeastern, 188-204, in OHC boys golf on Monday.

The WL-S girls golf team lost to Fairbanks, 212-250, in OHC action on Monday.