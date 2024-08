Hannah Dingledine, rosette and Outstanding of the Day award at the Ohio State Fair for her All Systems Go! project. Submitted photo Elizabeth Dumolt was awarded a rosette and selected as the Ohio State Fair representative with her pictured Shopping Savvy Outfit. Submitted photo Olivia Linsky awarded 2nd place in the beginner level poultry essay contest, and rosette for her Horseless Horse project. Submitted photo Trey Sparks won champion senior Pygmy doe, grand champion Pygmy doe and grand champion overall Pygmy goat. Submitted photo

