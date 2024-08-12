Schools prepare for new academic year

Urbana City Schools policy for mobile phones. Graham Local Schools policy for mobile phones. Graham Local Schools policy for mobile phones.

Five public school districts in Champaign County have announced their back-to-school dates.

Urbana City Schools students return to class on Aug. 19 and 20 with staggered dates for certain student groups spread over the two days.

As required by a new state law, districts must create a policy regarding student mobile phone use at school. As a result, the Urbana school district has implemented new mobile phone policies for students. See accompanying graphic presented on social media by the district.

Graham Local Schools students begin the academic year on Aug. 22. The district has also implemented new mobile phone policies for high school students. See accompanying graphics presented on social media by the district.

Most Triad Local Schools students return to class on Aug. 15. Kindergarten students begin Aug. 20 and preschool students begin Aug. 19 and 20.

Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools students return to class on Aug. 19.

West Liberty-Salem students return to classrooms on Sept. 3.

Ohio Hi-Point Career Center utilizes a staggered start to the school year to allow new students time to acclimate to campus. First day for new students is Wednesday, Aug.14. First day for all students is Thursday, Aug. 15.