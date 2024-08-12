Submitted by Ohio Dept. of Transportation
The following construction projects are anticipated to affect state highways in Champaign County next week.
UPCOMING IMPACT:
U.S. 36 Lane Closures – Expect intermittent lane closures on U.S. 36 in both directions between Yocom Road and the Union/Champaign County line from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. starting Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 30. Crews will be repairing the roadway.
U.S. 36 Culvert Replacement – U.S. 36 will be closed between Mutual Union Road and Cambian Road from Tuesday, September 3 through Friday, September 13. Crews will be replacing a culvert.
Detour:
East: SR 29 East to SR 161 East to SR 559 North to U.S. 36
West : U.S. 36 West to SR 559 South to SR 161 West to SR 29