ROAD WORK

Submitted by Ohio Dept. of Transportation

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect state highways in Champaign County next week.

UPCOMING IMPACT:

U.S. 36 Lane Closures – Expect intermittent lane closures on U.S. 36 in both directions between Yocom Road and the Union/Champaign County line from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. starting Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 30. Crews will be repairing the roadway.

U.S. 36 Culvert Replacement – U.S. 36 will be closed between Mutual Union Road and Cambian Road from Tuesday, September 3 through Friday, September 13. Crews will be replacing a culvert.

Detour:

East: SR 29 East to SR 161 East to SR 559 North to U.S. 36

West : U.S. 36 West to SR 559 South to SR 161 West to SR 29