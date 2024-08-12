Mercy Health offers tips to prevent spread of back-to-school illnesses

Weeks

SPRINGFIELD – As a new school year begins and students prepare to hit the books, their parents are bracing for the inevitable wave of back-to-school germs.

Classrooms and extracurricular activities can be breeding grounds for bacteria and viruses, making it crucial for parents to take proactive steps to fight illnesses.

“Keeping children healthy during the school year starts with proactive measures at home,” said Donya Weeks, APRN-CNP with Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital Family Medicine and Pediatrics.

Here are some essential tips Weeks has for parents, hoping to prevent back-to-school sickness:

Ensure vaccinations are up to date

Check with your child’s doctor to see if they need any vaccines or boosters. In general, children entering kindergarten and 6th grade are required to present a vaccination record. In Ohio, students entering 7th and 12th grades must have the meningococcal vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control also recommends all children, aged six months and older, receive a flu shot.

Teach good hygiene practices

Good hygiene is vital for staying healthy. It’s important to teach children the importance of proper hand washing techniques using soap and water. To avoid spreading germs, it’s also good to show them how to cover cough and sneezes with their elbows instead of their hands. Also, while sharing with friends may sound like fun, things like drinks, earbuds, and brushes are better off not being passed around. Otherwise, you may end up sharing more than was intended.

Establish a regular sleep routine

“Getting enough rest helps strengthen the immune system, making it easier for children to fend off common school-time illnesses,” stressed Weeks.

While it can be challenging to transition from a summer to school sleep schedule, there are some ways to ease into it. Prior to the start of school, experts recommend you adjust bedtimes and wake times daily by 15 minutes. Eliminating caffeine six hours before bedtime, beginning the bedtime routine one hour before bed, and turning off electronics can also help make falling to sleep a little easier.

Promote healthy eating and hydration

It’s important to make sure children are getting all the nutrients they need. Start by making sure they eat plenty of colorful fruits and vegetables, which are rich in vitamin C and other immune-boosting nutrients. Staying hydrated also helps flush germs out of their systems more effectively. Regular physical activity plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health and strengthening the immune system, too.

“By following these simple yet effective steps, parents can significantly reduce the risk of their children falling ill during the school year,” said Weeks. “Proactive health measures are key to ensuring a smooth and healthy transition back to school.”

