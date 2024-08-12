Kleibers celebrate 50th anniversary

Mike and Cindy (Burnside) Kleiber on their wedding day. Submitted photo Mike and Cindy (Burnside) Kleiber mark 50th anniversary. Submitted photo

Mike and Cindy (Burnside) Kleiber of Urbana are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 17. They were married on Aug. 17, 1974 at The United Methodist Church in Marysville, Ohio. Both were born and raised in Marysville, where they graduated from Marysville High School in 1971. Mike and Cindy then both attended and graduated from Ohio Northern University in 1975. Mike received a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, while Cindy got her Bachelor’s degree in Health and Physical Education.

After college they moved to Downers Grove, Illinois where they started a family, having 2 daughters, Tracy and Lisa. In 1988 they decided to move back to Ohio, settling in Urbana, where they still reside today. Mike worked for Parker Trutec for 30-plus years and recently retired. Cindy was a physical education teacher at St. Mary’s elementary school in Urbana for 10 years, followed by a job at the YMCA day care center.

Mike and Cindy have 3 grandchildren, Mason, Logan and Zane, who keep them pretty busy. Both of them love to cheer them on at their many sporting events; they are so proud of all their accomplishments. The newest addition to their family is their dog Jake who keeps them on their toes!

Mike and Cindy are a true testament to love and family. Congratulations on 50 wonderful years together! We love you and look forward to celebrating many more!

Written by the Kleiber siblings