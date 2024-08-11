Rabbit Show

Best In Show went to Hannah Dingledine with her Mini Rex.

Reserve Best In Show was awarded to Xander Diaz for his Flemish Giant.

Champion Single Fryer was earned by Ashton Spriggs.

Reserve Single Fryer awarded to Garrett Bailey.

Champion Commercial Rabbit was awarded to Xander Diaz.

Reserve Commerical Champion was won by Morgan Maurice.

Champion Brood Pair was awarded to Evelyn-Grace Fields.

Champion Meat Pen won by Ashton Spriggs.

Reserve Champion Meat Pen, Garrett Bailey

Champion Fancy, Hannah Dingledine

Reserve Champion Fancy - Maci Salder

Champion Bred & Raised - Ashton Spriggs

Reserve Champion Bred & Raised - Morgan Maurice

In addition to the specialty projects, awards are given to the Best and Best Opposite of each breed; 21 of the 52 American Rabbit Breeders Association (ARBA) recognized breeds were represented at this year’s Jr Fair Rabbit Show.

After the breed show, there was also a costume contest for the Rabbit exhibitors. This year, we had the categories of Superheroes, Disney and Exhibitor’s Choice. This year, Zoey Errett took 1st with her rabbit dressed as Luau/Hawaiian Vacation and Ella Stambaugh took 2nd with her Little Mermaid inspired costume for herself and her rabbit who was dressed as Flounder.

Rabbits moved into their barn Sunday of fair week. Tuesday, Aug 6 was the breed show for jr. fair rabbit exhibitors.

