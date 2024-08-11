Rabbit Show

After the breed show, there was also a costume contest for the Rabbit exhibitors. This year, we had the categories of Superheroes, Disney and Exhibitor’s Choice. This year, Zoey Errett took 1st with her rabbit dressed as Luau/Hawaiian Vacation and Ella Stambaugh took 2nd with her Little Mermaid inspired costume for herself and her rabbit who was dressed as Flounder.

Submitted photo