Rabbit sale

Urbana Daily Citizen
Best In Show winner, Hannah Dingledine, was bought by Rittal North America and Vernon Funeral Home.

Submitted photo

Meat Pen winner, Ashton Spriggs, was purchased by Cardinal’s Pizza, Jim & Deebie Knowles, and Tim & Jody Spriggs

Submitted photo

Champion Brood Pair winner, Evelyn-Grace Fields, was purchased by Rittal North America, Kasper’s Klosets, and Park National Bank.

Submitted photo

Reserve Commerical Champion, Morgan Maurice, was purchased by Key Realty - Rick McMaken and Megan Maurice.

Submitted photo

Champion Meat Pen winner, Garrett Bailey, was purchased by JoAnn Griest, Michael & Michele Slone, Jill Errett & Sons, Pete’s Pit Stop, and Five J Farms.

Submitted photo

Reserve Fancy Champion, Maci Sadler, was purchased by Key Realty - Rick McMaken and Jim’s Pizza Chalet

Submitted photo

The 2024 Champaign County Fair Rabbit Auction was held Wednesday, August 7th.

