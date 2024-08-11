2024 Fair Rabbit sale Urbana Daily Citizen - August 11, 2024 0 Best In Show winner, Hannah Dingledine, was bought by Rittal North America and Vernon Funeral Home. Submitted photo Meat Pen winner, Ashton Spriggs, was purchased by Cardinal’s Pizza, Jim & Deebie Knowles, and Tim & Jody Spriggs Submitted photo Champion Brood Pair winner, Evelyn-Grace Fields, was purchased by Rittal North America, Kasper’s Klosets, and Park National Bank. Submitted photo Reserve Commerical Champion, Morgan Maurice, was purchased by Key Realty - Rick McMaken and Megan Maurice. Submitted photo Champion Meat Pen winner, Garrett Bailey, was purchased by JoAnn Griest, Michael & Michele Slone, Jill Errett & Sons, Pete’s Pit Stop, and Five J Farms. Submitted photo Reserve Fancy Champion, Maci Sadler, was purchased by Key Realty - Rick McMaken and Jim’s Pizza Chalet Submitted photo The 2024 Champaign County Fair Rabbit Auction was held Wednesday, August 7th.