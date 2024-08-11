Make reservations for Picnic on the Lawn, Aug. 18, at the Champaign County Historical Society

Pictured, a previous Picnic on the Lawn. Submitted photo

Celebrate the summer with a delicious picnic lunch on the lawn of the Champaign County Historical Society Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana.

The fourth annual Picnic on the Lawn will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Savor the delicious chicken salad, croissant, baked beans and pasta salad served by In Good Taste Catering. Top it off with home-baked berry cobbler and your choice of iced tea or lemonade.

Make reservations, for $15 a person, on the Historical Society website, champaigncountyhistoricalmuseum.org, or at the museum, by Aug. 16 at 4 p.m.

The picnic supports the Historical Society’s mission to collect, preserve, interpret and display artifacts, documents and other resources relevant to Champaign County history.

The Historical Society museum is open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Info from event organizers