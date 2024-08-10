PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets
Hi! My name is Tippy and I am a 1-year-old Boxer mix girl. I weigh 45 pounds. I don’t know how I ended up being homeless, but it happened. I was found by someone and taken to the Champaign County dog warden. He said I was too pretty and sweet to have to stay there and that I needed a home. He called Barely Used Pets and they agreed. I am here looking for my forever home. I like children and other dogs, but I’m not too sure about cats. I do know that I LOVE to chase bubbles! Especially bacon-flavored ones … Yum!
How to adopt:
Barely Used Pets, Inc.
844 Jackson Hill Road
Urbana, Ohio 43078
(937) 869-8090
Sunday: CLOSED
Mon & Tues: CLOSED
Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Information provided by Barely Used Pets