PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Tippy and I am a 1-year-old Boxer mix girl. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Tippy and I am a 1-year-old Boxer mix girl. I weigh 45 pounds. I don’t know how I ended up being homeless, but it happened. I was found by someone and taken to the Champaign County dog warden. He said I was too pretty and sweet to have to stay there and that I needed a home. He called Barely Used Pets and they agreed. I am here looking for my forever home. I like children and other dogs, but I’m not too sure about cats. I do know that I LOVE to chase bubbles! Especially bacon-flavored ones … Yum!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets