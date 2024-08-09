Upcoming local events and gatherings

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].

Friday, August 9

Gloria Theatre: The Firing Squad, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 10

Cedar Bog, coneflowers, asters and goldenrods: 10 a.m. Join Terry and Randy Litchfield at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve to learn about Ohio’s fall wildflowers. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.

Madden Road Music Festival: 2-10 p.m. at the old Madden Farm north of Mutual. Family or individual admission can be purchased at the festival. Cash, checks and venmo (for an additional fee) accepted. Bring a chair or hammock. Free on-site parking is available.

Gloria Theatre: The Firing Squad, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 11

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Gloria Theatre: The Firing Squad, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 13

Champaign County Retired Teachers Association: will meet at 11 a.m. at the Urbana Church of the Nazarene, 1999 E. state Route 29. Michelle Frost of the newly formed Champaign County League of Women Voters will present the program. Lunch will be served by Paul Poppel. Make your reservations for a $15 lunch to Ruth at 937-605-3105 by Friday, Aug. 9.

Wednesday, August 14

Scam & Fraud Awareness Gathering: at 6 p.m. Westville UMC presented by Sgt. Pratt of the Urbana Police Division and sponsored by Peoples Bank. It is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend.

Lactation in the Workplace Lunch & Learn: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Community Room, 1512 South U.S. Hwy 68, Urbana. Topics include: Information on Ohio law for breastfeeding/pumping; information on how to implement a lactation policy or become a breastfeeding-friendly workplace; resources & support for local businesses.

Saturday, August 17

Urbana High School Class of 1964: will have its 60th Class reunion at the Moose Lodge, 632 Mosgrove St., Urbana. $20 per person. Meet and greet at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Contact Gretchen Huffman at 937-653-6065 for more information. Reservations close August 1

Summer Breeze: a night of music drinks and fun supporting the Cancer Association of Champaign County, 6-10 p.m. at The Lands, located at 1778 W. state Route 29. Tickets are $50 each.

Monday, August 19

DAR meeting: 6 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church. Bring a brown bag dinner; dessert furnished.

Urbana Twp meeting 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 25

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Sunday, September 8

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house (Old Fashioned Day): 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Sunday, September 15

Cedar Bog Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m. Stroll the boardwalk and take in all of the fall wildflowers that are blooming! Cedar Bog Association volunteer naturalists will be on the boardwalk to answer any questions you may have. This is a free event. Donations accepted.

Monday, September 16

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: 5:30 p.m. at the Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable for a regular board meeting.

Friday, September 20

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Sunday, September 22

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Saturday, September 28

17th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off and Festival: starts at 11 a.m., Hoopla Parade at noon, chili serving begins at 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 6

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Thursday, October 10

28th Annual Fashion to a Tea: “Gallery of Hope” for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, at Champaign County Fair 4-H Building

Friday, October 11

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Saturday, October 12

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Sunday, October 20

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Saturday, November 2

Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, November 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room