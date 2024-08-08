Madden Road Music Fest is Saturday

Madden Road Music Fest will also include the annual native tree-planting ceremony, walking trails on the farm, singing around the campfire and painting a communal mural. Photo by Andrew Beitzel

Submitted story

The Madden Road Music Fest takes place on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 2-10 p.m. on the old Madden Farm in Mutual. Madden Farm has been in the same family for seven generations and serves as the venue for the family’s micro music festival.

Local singer-songwriter Daniel Dye hosts the festival along with his extended family, including members of Dye’s band, the Miller Road Band, playing his original tunes with a mix of classical and folk instruments. Musicians based in central Ohio and beyond will take the stage with a mix of indie, folk, gospel, rock and Americana roots music.

“The music fest is a great way to bring the community together,” said Dye. “Our entire family is involved in everything from setting up the grounds to performing music.”

The 2024 festival features a roster packed with established and emerging talent, from our region and around the world. On the Oak Stage, local talents will include festival favorites Joelle Hochstedler and The Zach Whitney Show, along with newcomer Lost Orchards. The Oak Stage also features the band Grávida, hailing all the way from Chilé, and William Heron, bringing indie electronic rock to the festival from Quebec, Canada.

The Pine Stage opens with local legend Bill Purk, playing classic bluegrass tunes just before he leads a jam session later in the afternoon. Local favorites The Nautical Theme, based in Dayton, will perform on the Pine Stage, followed by Jill & Micah, a family band from Springfield.

Both groups bring a blend of soulful singing and sensitive songwriting to the festival. Dye will perform with Sister Sarah, as well as The Miller Road Band. Dye and his band will close out the festival with the annual tradition of leading the audience in a singalong. But not before the Whirlybirds, out of Columbus, play a high-energy set of big band and swing music that will get toes tapping and the audience dancing.

The Sweet Gum Stage offers a unique setting, as musicians perform in the woods alongside original sculpture created by Springfield artists Nate and Mandie Fleming. Local songwriters and performers David Woodward, Zach Tamplin of Wandered Further and Cigar Box Scott will each play a set under the trees. Look for a Jam Session, led by Purk, to take place at the Sweet Gum Stage in the afternoon.

The 2024 event will also highlight the performance of Amanda Roberts, dulcimer virtuoso, playing in the Busker’s Tent, followed by The Sorenson Family Band, a family from Mechanicsburg and longtime friends of the festival. The Busker’s Tent also features the Dye Family Singers and a folk-dancing session with Mama Miller & family.

Madden Road Music Fest will also include the annual native tree-planting ceremony, walking trails on the farm, singing around the campfire, and painting a communal mural.

Festival sponsors Hemisphere Coffee Roasters will be on hand with their menu of blended drinks and coffees. The lineup of food vendors includes El Bueno Taco, Stonehaven Homestead, and the Madden Farm Market, all providing fresh, responsibly-sourced food ranging from fresh tacos to grilled pizza, and more.

Family or individual admission can be purchased at the festival. Cash, checks and venmo (for an additional fee) accepted. Bring a chair or hammock. Free on-site parking is available. For more information call 978-290-1948 or go to https://maddenroadmusicfest.com .

Info from event organizers