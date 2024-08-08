Green Hills offers free program to help seniors age well

Submitted story

WEST LIBERTY – A free program to help older adults create their own playbook to age well through achievable lifestyle changes, smarter financial decisions and deeper community involvement will soon be offered at the Community Center of Green Hills Community, 6557 U.S. Route 68 S., West Liberty.

The Aging Mastery Program (AMP), developed by the National Council on Aging and sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, will meet in 10 one-hour sessions at Green Hills, at 2:30 p.m. on Mondays, from Sept. 16 through Nov. 18. The program is open to Green Hills residents and seniors from the surrounding community.

The fun, innovative program empowers participants to develop actionable goals and sustainable behaviors to improve their well-being, add stability to their lives, and strengthen ties to the community.

Local health care and financial professionals will offer AMP participants their expertise and encourage questions and discussion. Each participant will receive a free book, which covers each subject area, along with exercises and sections for developing wellness goals and tracking progress.

Subjects include:

-Navigating Longer Lives

-Exercise and You

-Healthy Eating and Hydration

-Sleep

-Medication Management

-Financial Fitness

-Advance Planning

-Healthy Relationships

-Preventing Falls

-Community Engagement

Register for the AMP class by Sept. 12. To register, call the Green Hills RSVP hotline, 937-465-0700, and leave your name, phone number and that you will attend the AMP classes. For questions, contact Rebecca at 937-650-7117 or [email protected].

Info from event organizers