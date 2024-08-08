Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers

Central Ohio – Wildlife District One

State Wildlife Officers Josh Elster, assigned to Pickaway County, and Brady Stevens, assigned at-large in central Ohio, responded to a complaint from the Deer Creek Lake spillway of unlawful fishing methods. The officers observed a group snagging various sport fish. The group was contacted with the assistance of State Wildlife Officer John Coffman, assigned to Fayette County. The officers discovered that some members of the group did not have a valid fishing license. Summonses were issued for fishing without a license, and the subjects were fined $130 each. Five saugeye and three white bass were seized as evidence.

State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, assisted with the first annual fishing derby at Indian Lake State Park and Indian Lake Fish and Game in partnership with the ODNR Division of Parks & Watercraft. Eighty-four youth anglers participated in the derby and caught more than 100 fish. The largest fish caught was a 23.5-inch catfish. Another young angler caught the most fish, with a total of 27. Special thanks to all the parents, grandparents, and guardians who brought children to participate in this fun-filled event.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District Two

State Wildlife Officer Adam Stachler, assigned to Fulton County, received information that a wild turkey was game-checked one week after the spring turkey hunting season ended. Officer Stachler found that the hunter had harvested a turkey after the close of the south zone’s season. The individual was issued a citation and paid a $50 fine in addition to court costs.

State Wildlife Officer Matt D. Smith and Brock Williamson, assigned to Huron and Seneca counties, respectively, received a call from a kayaker that a bald eagle was caught in a trap on the banks of the Huron River. The officers hiked back to the river and located the eagle. Officer Smith crossed the river and safely captured the eagle. He removed the trap, assessed the eagle for injuries, and determined that the eagle would make a full recovery and could be immediately released.

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District Three

A master’s student from the University of New York who was working on a mallard duck research project contacted the Ohio Division of Wildlife for help retrieving a duck fitted with a radio transmitter that had died on Leesville Lake. State Wildlife Officer Scott Cartwright, assigned to Carroll County, searched the area and enlisted the aid of Wildlife Officer Supervisor Eric Bear, who used a metal detector and quickly found the transmitter.

During the 2023 white-tailed deer archery hunting season, State Wildlife Officer Craig Porter, assigned to Jefferson County, received a call from the 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437) line regarding a West Virigina hunter who harvested a deer in Ohio without a license or deer permit. Officer Porter investigated with the help of West Virginia’s Department of Natural Resources (WVDNR). WVDNR contacted the subject and seized a deer mount and bow as evidence. Officer Porter contacted the suspect, who was found to be in violation of Ohio law for failure to game check a deer. The individual was issued a summons for the violation, found guilty in Jefferson County Court, and paid more than $250 in fines and court costs.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District Four

State Wildlife Officer Chris Dodge, assigned to Hocking County, has been busy as a member of the Ohio Division of Wildlife’s training unit. The unit consists of nearly 20 wildlife officers who administer semi-annual trainings for all of Ohio’s wildlife officers, with topics including firearms, driving, defensive tactics, and scenario-based skills and qualifications. Additionally, the training unit routinely administers specialized and advanced training across the state. Having a dedicated training team allows the Ohio Division of Wildlife to provide a highly capable and effective workforce.

Southwest Ohio – Wildlife District Five

State Wildlife Officer Jason Keller, assigned to Warren County, received a call from a landowner that a deer had recently died in their wooded backyard, and it appeared shot with a bow. The landowner had to leave his residence but provided a picture of the deer location to Officer Keller. When Officer Keller arrived, the deer was gone. Officer Keller then deployed K-9 Scout to locate where the deer had been taken off the property. Eventually two individuals were identified. Further information revealed that the two individuals retrieved the deer when they watched the landowner leave. Both individuals were charged with hunting without permission and found guilty in Warren County Municipal Court. The two individuals in total paid $550 in fines and court costs. Please remember to obtain written permission from the landowner even if it is to retrieve harvested game.

The Wildlife Officer Honor Guard presented the colors at Great American Ball Park during a recent Cincinnati Reds game against the San Franscisco Giants. The honor guard team was thrilled to represent the Ohio Division of Wildlife and meet so many great supporters of wildlife law enforcement and conservation. The honor guard team is comprised of State Wildlife Officer Mark Schemmel, assigned to Auglaize County, State Wildlife Officer Tom Frank, assigned to Mahoning County, State Wildlife Officer Trent Weaver, assigned to Montgomery County, State Wildlife Officer Bob Nelson, assigned to Ross County, and State Wildlife Officer Josh Shields, central Ohio’s Law Operations Manager.